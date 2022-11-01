HCAM senior recognized by College Board

HICKORY — A senior at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High (HCAM), Jaida Bristol, is one of 62,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Programs.
Jaida scored in the 99th percentile on the PSAT/NMSQT. Jaida plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
“I have known Jaida since she was in the fifth grade at Jenkins Elementary school," said HCAM counselor, Rene Huntsinger. "Jaida has always stood out as a student with remarkable work ethic, determination, and a vision for her future. She is deserving of this honor and we are so proud that she is an HCAM Hurricane. We are confident that Jaida will continue to achieve greatness in her life."