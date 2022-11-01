HCAM senior recognized by College Board

“I have known Jaida since she was in the fifth grade at Jenkins Elementary school," said HCAM counselor, Rene Huntsinger. "Jaida has always stood out as a student with remarkable work ethic, determination, and a vision for her future. She is deserving of this honor and we are so proud that she is an HCAM Hurricane. We are confident that Jaida will continue to achieve greatness in her life."