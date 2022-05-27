HCAM graduates talk future plans, graduation anxiety

A few of the 26 graduates in the Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School had clear ideas of what they will be doing once they leave high school behind.

Nick Query said he was planning to stay close to home and attend Catawba Valley Community College, studying computer science. Fellow graduate Sage Derr said she was headed to California to study criminology at the University of La Verne as she works toward her goal of becoming a forensic pathologist.

But not everyone was so sure.

“I don’t know much about what I want to do,” Jillian Sardinas said. “So it’s kind of like, I’m here. I’m doing it. I’m scared. It’s a big transition. Not liking it.”

Sardinas did say she had an interest in the child care field and would be working at a camp over the summer.

While there is some anxiety about the future, Friday’s graduation ceremony did give Sardinas an opportunity to express her creativity. The design on the top of her cap featured patches of moss attached alongside an assortment of plastic insects.

Sardinas said she was going for a “forest witch aesthetic” in a nod to her love for the fantasy genre.

During the ceremony itself, student speaker Mary Langan spoke about the resilience the Class of 2022 showed navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No one thinks that their lives are going to turn upside down in a day with no warning and stay that way for years, but we have made it through all the trials thrown our way,” Langan said. “The act of graduating high school is a testament to the hard work and tenacity we all possess because we got through it.”

Statistics provided by the school system indicated 10 of the graduates would be going into two-year programs, five would be attending a four-year college, two would be joining the military and four would be going into the workforce. Five did not specify their plans.

The class received an estimated $312,800 in scholarship money, according to the school system.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.