HCAM Culinary Arts Academy students prepare cookies for media

HICKORY — The students from the Culinary Arts Academy of Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High (HCAM) are learning early about marketing — the kind that's guaranteed to make someone smile.

The young chefs joined forces with Beverly Snowden, Hickory Public Schools director of communications (recently retired) to prepare dozens of assorted homemade cookies. They carefully packaged the cookies in lunch boxes that Snowden had purchased for this special occasion. The lunch boxes featured images of cartoon characters, food products, and even tractors — once found on old lunch boxes from years ago.

Snowden delivered the cookie-filled lunch boxes to area media and said the cookies did bring forth some pretty big smiles. The seasonal outreach of cookies became an annual tradition for Snowden and HCAM, started as a good-will gesture to thank area journalists for their coverage of Hickory Public Schools.

HCAM Principal Darwin Carter and culinary instructor Samantha McJunkin joined Snowden and the Culinary Arts Academy students for the celebration photo.