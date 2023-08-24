‘60s-themed concert in Valdese

Valdese is hosting The Super 60s band on Friday for the Family Fun Night concert series.

Bring a chair and a blanket to Temple Field behind the Old Rock School and enjoy a free concert.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Old Colony Players. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips, and more to support your local community theater. Lawn games such as cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga, and Connect Four will be available to attendees to enjoy.

The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. W.

Luau in Bethlehem

The Bethlehem Ice Cream Shoppe is hosting a Hawaiian luau on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. guests will be greeted with leis. From 7-8 p.m., there will be a traditional Hawaiian luau. At 8:15 p.m., Hula Carolina will be performing a fire show.

There will also be a screening of Disney’s “Moana.”

The Bethlehem Ice Cream Shoppe is at 9300 N.C. 127 in Bethlehem.

Jazz on Tap

Noel Friedline, Wendy Jones, Russ Wilson and Rick Cline will perform for Jazz on Tap on Sunday.

The concert will be hosted at the Taste Full Beans coffee shop in downtown Hickory.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. The event is $12 for anyone that is not a Hickory Jazz Society member.

Taste Full Beans coffee shop is at 29 Second Street NW in Hickory.