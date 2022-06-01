Have your say: Catawba County holding public hearing on $306 million budget

Catawba County will hold a public hearing on its $306 million budget on Thursday.

The public will get a chance to comment on the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget during the hearing. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the budget at its June 6 meeting, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

The budget would go into effect July 1.

The budget maintains the county’s property tax rate of 57 cents per $100 of property value. The budget is 6% less than the 2021-22 budget, largely because the county received federal COVID-19 funding and a state grant for school construction during the 2021-22 budget.

The general fund budget, which encompasses the operating cost of the core of the county government and does not include the federal money, would increase to $227,622,247 under the recommended budget.

The recommended general fund budget is 8.1% higher than the year before. The increase is mostly due to the county’s 6% wage increase for all employees and new $500 quarterly bonuses for all employees, according to the message from County Manager Mick Berry. His message is included in the budget.

The budget includes expected property tax revenue of $112.5 million and sales tax revenue of $48 million.

The recommended budget includes $10 million for school improvements, such as HVAC replacements, painting, paving and other maintenance and minor improvements.

The budget also includes $4 million for improvements to Hickory High School.

The budget, if approved, would give emergency services workers extra pay for night shifts and replace four ambulances.

As it stands, the new budget includes six new positions — one school charge nurse to oversee the county’s school nurses, an environmental health technician, two building services officials, a county planner and a position for a local government management fellow in the county manager’s office.

At Thursday’s budget meeting county commissioners will be able to formally propose changes to the recommended budget, McCauley said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.