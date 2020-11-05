Have you seen this pig? Apple City BBQ asks for public's help in finding stolen statue

The owner of Apple City BBQ in Taylorsville is asking the public to keep an eye out for a small pig statue that features the restaurant’s painted logo of an apple wearing a chef's hat.

Restaurant owner Adam Dula said the statue was stolen on Wednesday.

The restaurant was closed on Wednesday but the theft was reported by a regular who saw the pig being taken.

“She was driving by and noticed a black or purple car sitting out there and a guy was messing with the pig and when she turned around right down the street and came back, he was gone and the pig was gone,” Dula said.

He said this occurred shortly after 10 a.m.

Dula said he has not reported the missing statue to law enforcement

“We’re just hoping if somebody sees it, they’ll bring it back to us or let us know where it may be,” Dula said. “If somebody could guarantee where it was, then we would report it. But I don’t want to tie (law enforcement) up with that.”

He said his father-in-law got the pig replica in Kentucky and it has been outside the restaurant since the place opened in September 2016.

Anyone with information can call the restaurant at 828-471-5215 or send a message to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

