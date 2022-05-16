Have you seen this man? Hickory police say he may be impersonating an NYPD cop

The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The man was seen at businesses in Hickory in recent weeks claiming to be a New York Police Department detective, a Facebook post by the Hickory Police Department said.

The man's behavior was suspicious at a Lowes Foods grocery on North Center Street, Kristen Hart, the Hickory Police Department's media and community services coordinator, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hickory police at 828-328-5551. Police asked callers to reference case number 22-004238 and Investigator Landen Whitener.