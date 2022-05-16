 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Have you seen this man? Hickory police say he may be impersonating an NYPD cop

The Hickory Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in this photo. He is suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

 Photo courtesy of the Hickory Police Department

The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The man was seen at businesses in Hickory in recent weeks claiming to be a New York Police Department detective, a Facebook post by the Hickory Police Department said. 

The man's behavior was suspicious at a Lowes Foods grocery on North Center Street, Kristen Hart, the Hickory Police Department's media and community services coordinator, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hickory police at 828-328-5551. Police asked callers to reference case number 22-004238 and Investigator Landen Whitener.

