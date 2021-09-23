 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harvest Folk Festival at Murray's Mill canceled
0 Comments

Harvest Folk Festival at Murray's Mill canceled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CATAWBA — Organizers of the Harvest Folk Festival at Murray's Mill announced that this year's event is canceled because of current conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, celebrates Catawba County’s agricultural heritage with an array of exhibits, craftsmen, and activities, including antique cars, tractors and farm machinery, and traditional food preparations such as molasses making.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa's struggling airline returns to the skies

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert