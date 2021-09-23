Harvest Folk Festival at Murray's Mill canceled

CATAWBA — Organizers of the Harvest Folk Festival at Murray's Mill announced that this year's event is canceled because of current conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, celebrates Catawba County’s agricultural heritage with an array of exhibits, craftsmen, and activities, including antique cars, tractors and farm machinery, and traditional food preparations such as molasses making.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.