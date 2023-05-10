HICKORY — The women of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church will pay tribute to mothers with a brief look at women’s dress at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, May 14.

One of a series of inspirational and relevant services, this fashion tribute is intended to give attention to the many “hats” and other items of clothing mothers must wear.

To some extent, this event will compare and contrast past and present womenswear over time, how womenswear reflects cross-cultural influences, include girls who are mothers of the future, and much more.

This form of service is the brainchild of program coordinator Jessie Walker. She encourages children and other relatives and friends of Hartzell’s mothers to come and support their mothers. She says, “Bring a gift.”

The moderator will be Ida Clough.

To bring a fitting close to this celebration, the men of Hartzell will prepare a meal.

This service is open to the community. Hartzell Church is located at 465 S. Center St. in Hickory. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.