HICKORY — On Sunday, March 19, at 11 a.m., Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church will receive its annual Women’s Day message from the Rev. Sharon Gray of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Catawba.

She has faithfully provided leadership, love and loyal support at Mt. Sinai for approximately 34 years.

A licensed minister, she became an ordained preacher by the Western Ministerial Alliance of North Carolina in November of 2011. A product of the Cabarrus County School System, Gray attended Rowan Community College and New Life Theological Seminary in Concord.

The Bible verse, Matthew 9:37, plays a significant role in her life. Married to Dr. Donald Gray for 37 years, they are the parents of three children.

Hartzell church is located at 465 South Center St. in Hickory. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor. Linda Connor is president of Hartzell’s United Methodist Women.