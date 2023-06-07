HICKORY — The Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church family will pay honor to its graduating high school seniors on Sunday, June 11.

These graduates have plans and aspirations ranging from attending Catawba Valley Community College to A&T State University to pursuing a career in culinary arts in the military.

Scheduled speakers for this service are Douglas Rhinehart and Johnny Scott. Through speaking engagements, tours of institutions of higher education and other experiences, both men have advised and mentored the graduates and other Hartzell youth.

The celebration will conclude with gifts to the honorees and a fellowship period. Parents/guardians, relatives and friends are invited to attend.

This service is open to the public. Hartzell Church is located at 465 South Center St. in Hickory. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.