Hartzell Church hosts community dinner
HICKORY — Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. This event will be jointly sponsored by Hartzell’s Dinner Church and Outreach Committees.

After being offered over a period of several years, this event has become immensely popular. Before COVID-19, those attending the informal gathering were welcomed to enjoy a meal and spend time in fellowship with lay members and the pastor. Due to COVID, things changed in 2020. Instead of a sit-down fellowship experience, the dinner became a drive-thru/walk-up event which will continue this year.

All are welcome regardless of need. Participants who drive through or walk up will be required to follow directions to receive a meal. Masks are required for all.

This event is funded, in part, by a Fresh Expressions Dinner Church grant.

Hartzell Church is located at 465 South Center St. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.

