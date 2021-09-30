Hart Square will host pumpkin patch activities

VALE — Hart Square announces its first pumpkin patch.

Pick from a variety of baby pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, white pumpkins, and more. There will be hayrides into the Hart Square Village and complimentary apple cider. Many of Hart Square’s beautiful 1800’s wagons will be set up for autumn picture backdrops.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Join in the fun on Oct. 2 or Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pumpkin patch is at 5055 Hope Road, Vale.

Tickets are available at hartsquare.com/events/pumpkin-patch.