 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hart Square will host pumpkin patch activities
0 Comments

Hart Square will host pumpkin patch activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
pumpkins

Hart Square will host its first pumpkin patch this Saturday and on Oct. 9.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

VALE — Hart Square announces its first pumpkin patch.

Pick from a variety of baby pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, white pumpkins, and more. There will be hayrides into the Hart Square Village and complimentary apple cider. Many of Hart Square’s beautiful 1800’s wagons will be set up for autumn picture backdrops.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Join in the fun on Oct. 2 or Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pumpkin patch is at 5055 Hope Road, Vale.

Tickets are available at hartsquare.com/events/pumpkin-patch.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones are helping researchers save the CO2-eating kelp forest of California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert