Hart Square names volunteers of the year

VALE — Hart Square Foundation announced that Betty Austin and Randy Miller have been selected as its 2022 volunteers of the year.

Hart Square Foundation provides a wide slate of programming, including Hart Square Village Open-Air Museum, living history events, Junior Historians, field trips, and a Traditional Craft School. This would not be possible without the support of its 300 volunteers, many of whom are craftspeople and historic demonstrators.

Rebecca Hart, Executive Director, says, “Giving your time to a nonprofit is such a meaningful gift. Our volunteers bring Hart Square Village to life, and we truly could not do what we do without them. It is an honor to recognize Betty Austin and Randy Miller for their longtime service to our organization.”

Austin has been volunteering at Hart Square for over 30 years. She enjoys volunteering at living history events and is also willing to take on any task, from assisting with parking to event preparations. Her love for Hart Square inspired multi-generational volunteerism, with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson volunteering alongside her. Austin most recently served as a greeter at the Chapel of Peace at Hart Square’s “Christmas in the Village” event.

Miller is a longtime volunteer who gives his time as a musician at living history events. He most recently volunteered at “Christmas in the Village,” where he could be found playing his dulcimer at the Country Store. In addition to events, Miller regularly participates in “Volunteer Fridays” where he helps maintain the historic site. Miller is also interested in expanding his service to teach Junior Historians and craft classes in the new year.

Hart Square volunteers gathered to celebrate “Old Christmas” on Jan. 6. This historical Appalachia tradition was marked with hot cider and cookies in gratitude for their service and in honor of the volunteers of the year.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with instilling a pioneering spirit in the next generation through preserving and sharing the history and culture housed at Hart Square Village.