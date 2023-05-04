VALE — To preserve the Catawba Valley pottery tradition, Hart Square Foundation is establishing the Catawba Valley Junior Potters under the guidance of renowned Catawba Valley potter Kim Ellington.

The Catawba Valley Junior Potters program will retain vital components of 19th-century pottery making while fusing traditional methods with contemporary techniques.

“Last year we raised funds to rebuild and stabilize the groundhog kiln at Hart Square Village," said Lorissa Vines, development director.

"In working with local potters, we learned that with an aging traditional potter population, the Catawba Valley folk pottery tradition is in danger of extinction. We cannot let this centuries-old tradition fade from history and consider this an urgent calling to pass knowledge and skills to the next generation.”

The first eight-week course will begin on June 1 with hand-built pottery, taught by Scottie and John Post of Hog Hill Pottery. These courses will continue on a rolling basis focusing on different techniques, styles, and skill levels. Beginners are welcome and course content will be crafted for students in grades nine through 12.

Registration is now open. More information is available at the website.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of more than 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.