VALE — Enjoy Southern music from bluegrass to blues every Thursday night in June at historic Hart Square Village.

The Heritage Music Series begins on June 1 with Chris Pierce whose hit co-write, “We Can Always Come Back to This,” aired on NBC’s primetime series “This is Us” and went on to become No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The series culminates on June 29 with Mason Via of Old Crow Medicine Show who has been identified by NPR as one of the top 10 bluegrass and old-time artists thriving in modern Nashville.

Bring your own chair and join others on the Education Center lawn for a one-of-a-kind concert experience, where each artist will perform on a stage framed by cabins from the 1800s. Each concert is $15, or a season pass is available for all five shows at a discounted rate of $60. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside a 300-person performance venue.

Rebecca Hart, executive director, says, “As a musician myself, it is important to me to preserve and share our region’s musical heritage. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first historic cabin being moved to Hart Square Village, and we are celebrating with five concerts boasting a roster of talented artists who have gained regional and national acclaim. I hope you will join us at Hart Square for the Heritage Music Series presented by Imagine One Hospitality.”

The full lineup of performers and tickets are available at the website: https://www.hartsquare.com/events/heritage-summer-music-series-june-2023

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.