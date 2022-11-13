Harsh winter ahead? Are my oaks having a mast year? Perhaps both are correct

New customers at our garden center, who have recently moved to North Carolina, often ask about our winters.

Are they harsh? Mild? Heavy snow?

Well, their guess is as good as mine. Those of us who live here know that predicting our weather is a guessing game. It’s like the saying, “Welcome to NC. Winter is at 6 a.m. Spring starts at 10 a.m. Summer is at 2 p.m. Fall is around 4:30-ish. Dress accordingly.”

So, as the guessing game begins with the approach of winter, acorns have been the topic of conversation. The walkway of Overcup oaks that line the road to the garden center have been loaded with acorns. Acorns are everywhere, covering the ground, the driveway, and bouncing off the hood of my truck. Old-timers say this is a sign of a bad winter. Mother Nature is providing food for animals to survive the coming snow. Well, don’t pull out the sleds just yet.

This abundance of acorns is what is known as a mast year. When conditions are favorable, such as a warm spring followed by a hot, dry summer, a mast year may follow. Mast years are common for nut bearing trees like oak, beech and hickory trees. Mast years occur every three to seven years. It takes a lot of energy for a tree to have a mast year, and its growth is temporarily stunted.

So, again, with the guessing game. Why do trees do this? Well, no one really knows, but some studies show that it is nature’s way of controlling wildlife. During regular years of acorn and nut drops, some wildlife’s food supply is limited and their numbers drop, creating a chain reaction throughout the food chain. Less food means fewer squirrels and rodents for the foxes, coyotes and hawks. Deer will eat even more of your landscaping.

A mast year provides an abundance of food to replenish the wildlife and also means that there are plenty of acorns and nuts to germinate and produce more of its own species of trees. Not all trees mast on the same year, nor do all oaks mast during the same year.

The guessing game continues.

Mother Nature has it all figured out. Are my Overcup oaks having a mast year? I’m not sure because I have seen much heavier drops in the past, but I have plenty to decorate my wreath. If you are looking for unique acorns, feel free to stop by and gather some.

We have just enjoyed several days of 70-degree weather, but by the time you read this, temperatures will have dropped. Don’t pack away those T-shirts because it could change again.

Welcome to North Carolina and dress accordingly.