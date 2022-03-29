Harper House/Hickory History Center to reopen.

HICKORY — The Harper House will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The staff and volunteers of the Historical Association of Catawba County have spent numerous hours preparing new exhibits as well as uncovering the fallout shelter for the public to see.

Lee Harper Vason, Anne Harper Barnhardt, and Gwynn Harper Adison will be sharing stories of growing up in the beautiful 1887 Victorian home originally built by Daniel Webster Shuler. The Harper family lived in the home for the longest period from 1923 to 1999.The reunion of the sisters at their childhood home will be a day filled with history and tours of the home and grounds.

Traditional Queen Anne architectural elements characterize the house from the hipped roof with lower cross gables, to the scalloped wooden shingles and stained-glass windows. Light refreshments will be available, and Nathan Hefner will provide music. Tours cost $5.

The Victorian mansion is at 310 N. Center St.

The Historical Association of Catawba County painstakingly restored the structure to its Victorian origins, but left the secret Prohibition-era speakeasy intact to illustrate the site’s layered history. Today, guests learn about the boom-and-bust economy of 19th-century Hickory as they tour the three primary floors.