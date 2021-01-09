Happy birthday, Joe: Conover veteran turns 100

Joe Schell and his family celebrated his birthday Saturday with a parade at Abernethy Laurels. He turned 100.
“A lot of people wrote me cards and have been really good to me,” he said. “It’s been a hard year, but I’ve been very, very fortunate.”
Hickory Daily Record columnist Mary Canrobert wrote about Schell in 2018, noting he was a World War II bomber pilot in the 487th Bomb Group. His group was nicknamed Gentlemen from Hell during training in Alamogordo, N.M.
Schell was awarded with a Purple Heart, Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross, according to Canrobert’s article. He flew 30 missions before suffering an injury that left shrapnel in his leg. After remaining in his left leg for years, the shrapnel was finally removed and is now kept in a shadow box with his awards and medals.
After returning home, the Conover native settled into family life. “Family and work were always important to him,” said daughter Patty Richardson. She said he was a textile chemist and had attended N.C. State University.
She only remembers him being out of work on two occasions. “He played golf, and while he was playing one day, he had a heat stroke. He stayed out of work that next Monday for that,” Richardson said. The other time was when Richardson’s mother died in the 1970s.
Sometime after losing his wife, Schell reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Louise Honeycutt Graham. “They had dated while at Newton-Conover High School, and her name was written under his cockpit,” Richardson said. “We always teased him about having a girlfriend, but it was like a movie-type love story.”
The pair ended up marrying and were together for over 30 years. Louise died in 2018 at age 95.
Richardson recalled a few life lessons Schell taught her and her siblings. “He is very big on taking care of your money and budgeting,” she explained. “He taught us to not spend money on things you don’t really need. He also taught us to be dependable and reliable, and to always do the right thing — even if you don’t want to.”
Richardson said her dad is just as independent now as he ever was. “He was still driving up until last year before COVID,” she said. “He pays his own bills, reads to keep his sanity, fills out tax forms each year. He is very independent.”
His biggest complaint during the COVID-19 pandemic, Richardson said, has been having to eat in his room at Abernethy Laurels. “He does not want to eat in his room, but he is able to walk the halls to keep his strength up,” she said. “We’ve tried to stay away, but I drop things off for him and can take him to doctor’s appointments and things like that. It’s been hard.”
For at least a few moments on Saturday, Schell, his family and friends were able to put the pandemic aside and celebrate.
“When I was 10- or 12-years-old growing up, I said I wanted to live to be 100-years-old, but after getting here … you hurt all over,” he laughed. “But it’s been worth it.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.