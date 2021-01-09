Happy birthday, Joe: Conover veteran turns 100

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sometime after losing his wife, Schell reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Louise Honeycutt Graham. “They had dated while at Newton-Conover High School, and her name was written under his cockpit,” Richardson said. “We always teased him about having a girlfriend, but it was like a movie-type love story.”

The pair ended up marrying and were together for over 30 years. Louise died in 2018 at age 95.

Richardson recalled a few life lessons Schell taught her and her siblings. “He is very big on taking care of your money and budgeting,” she explained. “He taught us to not spend money on things you don’t really need. He also taught us to be dependable and reliable, and to always do the right thing — even if you don’t want to.”

Richardson said her dad is just as independent now as he ever was. “He was still driving up until last year before COVID,” she said. “He pays his own bills, reads to keep his sanity, fills out tax forms each year. He is very independent.”