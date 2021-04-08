Hanna in Hickory: A look back at Jack Hanna's 2017 visit to Lenoir-Rhyne University

The family of acclaimed zookeeper and conservationist Jack Hanna announced Wednesday that he will be ending his career after being diagnosed with dementia.

“He has spent his life connecting people and wildlife because he has always believed that having people see and experience animals is key to engaging them in more impactful conservation efforts,” Hanna’s family wrote in a letter posted to his Twitter account.

The letter went on: “He’s always said, ‘You have to touch the heart to teach the mind.’”

Hanna’s decades-long career as a promoter of wildlife included two stops at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the most recent coming in March 2017.

A large crowd filled with people of all ages packed the Shuford Memorial Gymnasium at that time to see Hanna showcase a number of animals, including an egg-laying mammal known as the echidna, a warm weather species of penguin, a lemur and cheetahs.

Hanna received the key to the city from then Mayor Rudy Wright during the visit.

David Walker, a Hickory resident who went to school with Hanna, introduced Hanna at the event with a story about the time Hanna brought a donkey on campus.

“I never asked him what happened after that, but I think they took it away from him rather quickly,” Walker said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

