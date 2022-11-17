Handbell concert, art show and a performance of Cinderella highlight Buzz calendar

Handbells concert Thursday evening

“Hickory Rings!” will present its 11th annual Christmas concert at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. “Hickory Rings!” was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local handbell and music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new handbell repertoire.

The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties. The concert will include music of Brian Childers, Jason Krug, Cathy Moklebust, Kevin McChesney, Fred Gramann, Betty B. Garee, Cynthia Dobrinski and Hal H. Hopson.

People of all ages are invited to enjoy a wonderful selection of music at no cost. Entry to the concert is first come, first served. Drendel Auditorium is located at 243 Third Ave. NE, in Hickory.

Old Rock School art show

Rock School Arts Foundation announces the last exhibition for the year. Art pieces created by the visual arts students from East Burke and Jimmy C. Draughn high schools will be in Gallery I. The works of folk artist Mark S. Kastner will be on display in Gallery II.

Kastner was born and raised in the beautiful, but cold, state of Wisconsin. When looking at retirement, he and his wife, Debbie, were blessed to find their own little mountain retreat in North Carolina.

Kastner is a retired Lutheran minister, who discovered another love — working with wood. He is self-taught and continues to learn and experiment.

The students at East Burke and Jimmy C. Draughn high schools have been hard at work this semester and look forward to showing off their accomplishments.

The exhibits will be up for the public to enjoy from Friday through Dec. 31. The art piece will be displayed online at rockschoolartgalleries.com through Jan. 13. The opening reception is Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The galleries are located at 400 Main St. West in Valdese.

‘Cinderella’ musical opens in Newton

It is almost time for this season’s holiday musical, “Cinderella.” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless fairy tale will entertain the entire family. The first performance of “Cinderella” will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Green Room Community Theatre.

“Cinderella” is a classic love story about a prince and his princess. Throughout the story, Cinderella meets her fairy godmother who helps her go to the ball and meet the prince. At the ball, Cinderella loses her glass slipper and returns to the cottage and her horrible, self-serving family. With the obstacles of Cinderella’s stepsisters and stepmother, Cinderella has one more chance to escape – the glass slipper she leaves behind.

“Cinderella” is directed by Davis Branch. The musical director is Matthew Primm and the choreographer is Sara Lane. The show is produced by McCreary Modern.

Performances are scheduled for Nov. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3 and 4. On Fridays and Saturdays the performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, the performances will be at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Green Room Community Theatre is located in the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S Main Ave., in Newton.