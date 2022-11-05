Hand bell ensemble prepares for Christmas concerts

HICKORY — Hand bell ensemble Hickory Rings! will hold its 11th annual Christmas concerts on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church in Hickory and Thursday, Nov. 17, at Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block sponsored by the Hickory Public Library.

The concert at First Baptist Church will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the concert at Drendel Auditorium will begin at 6:30 p.m. The concerts are free and open to the public. These performances will include music of Childers, Moklebust, Krug, McChesney, Dobrinski, Garee, Gramann and Hopson.

Members of Hickory Rings! include Nathan Brickman, Deb Byrd, Joan Glover, James Knuckles, Angie Treadway, Sheila Zink, Karen Young, Brent Talley, Rhonda Smith, Barbara Bell, Beverly Bell, Stephanie Alm, Susan Morgan, Kathy Evans, Alisse Waters, Robin Smith, Rosa Lynn Padgett, Noelle Bernesser, Gina Shell and Carla Burns. Mike Watson is the director.

Hickory Rings! was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local hand bell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new hand bell repertoire. The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties.

Membership for Hickory Rings! is by audition. For more information, contact Watson at mikewatson3737@gmail.com.