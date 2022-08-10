 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hand bell ensemble accepting new ringers

Hickory Rings

Mike Watson is director of Hickory Rings.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY —  Local hand bell ensemble Hickory Rings! is accepting new ringers, with rehearsals beginning Thursday, Sept. 1.

The winter/Christmas concerts are scheduled Nov. 15 and Nov. 17. Hickory Rings! has two ensembles, one utilizing three octaves and the other using seven octaves. The ensembles perform differing levels of music.

Hickory Rings! was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local hand bell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new hand bell repertoire. The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties.

Membership for Hickory Rings! is by audition. For more information, contact Mike Watson, director, at mikewatson3737@gmail.com.

