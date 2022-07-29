Ham's Restaurant building demolished; Starbucks next for US 321 site in Hickory

The Ham’s Restaurant building at the corner of U.S. Highway 321 and Second Avenue NW has been demolished to make way for a Starbucks.

Hickory-based Huffman Grading obtained a demolition permit on Wednesday and the former restaurant had been transformed to a pile of rubble by Friday.

Workers were out at the site Friday afternoon clearing what remained of the restaurant.

The restaurant was a Hickory staple along busy U.S. Highway 321 and near L.P. Frans Stadium, the home of the Hickory Crawdads minor-league baseball team. The final post on the restaurant's Facebook page noted the restaurant was closing effective March 29, 2020.

In March, Scott Friedman of the Charlotte development firm The Morgan Companies obtained a permit for a 2,250-square-foot building that will house a Starbucks. The permit is valid through March 2023.

The new Starbucks location on U.S. Highway 321 is one of three being built in Hickory.

The other locations are in the Springs Road area by the Sheetz convenience store and the Walmart Neighborhood Market and off U.S. Highway 70 by the Olive Garden, respectively.

The completion of these stores will bring the total number of Starbucks in Hickory to seven, including five standalone stores and outlets in Target and Barnes and Noble.