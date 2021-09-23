Hampton Heights Golf Club to close following sale; last day to play is Oct. 4

Hampton Heights golf course has been sold to a developer and the last opportunity to hit the greens is less than two weeks away, the Hampton Heights Golf Club announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The confirmation of the course’s fate comes after months of rumors that the course’s days were numbered.

“The Charlotte development company has requested a quick turnover so the last day of operations is Monday, Oct. 4,” according to the post. “If you want to play or hit on the range, this will be it for our iconic course.”

The Record will publish more information once it becomes available.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.