 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hampton Heights Golf Club to close following sale; last day to play is Oct. 4
0 Comments
alert featured

Hampton Heights Golf Club to close following sale; last day to play is Oct. 4

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
04XX21-hdr-news-hamptonheights-p1

Hampton Heights Golf Club is set to close following sale of the property to a Charlotte developer. Oct. 4 will be the last day for the course. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Hampton Heights golf course has been sold to a developer and the last opportunity to hit the greens is less than two weeks away, the Hampton Heights Golf Club announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The confirmation of the course’s fate comes after months of rumors that the course’s days were numbered.

“The Charlotte development company has requested a quick turnover so the last day of operations is Monday, Oct. 4,” according to the post. “If you want to play or hit on the range, this will be it for our iconic course.”

The Record will publish more information once it becomes available.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The world tallest Ferris wheel in Dubai is ready to roll

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert