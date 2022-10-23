Halloween Spooktacular returns to Southside Park

NEWTON — Newton’s Halloween Spooktacular will cast its spell on Southside Park the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29. Presented by Newton Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Newton Development Association, the annual fall festival offers tricks and treats for the whole family.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd., and runs through an outdoor showing of the film “Hocus Pocus,” which is scheduled to begin around 7:45 p.m. Guests can expect to mingle and take photos with their favorite costumed characters, hop aboard a trackless train circling the park, bounce through an inflatable obstacle course, hear spooky storybook tales from the Catawba County Library, make a splash in the dunking booth, and much more. Spooktacular activities and contests are offered free of charge.

The Ghouls and Goblins Costume Contest begins at the Southside Park amphitheater at 4:30 p.m. There is no charge to enter the contest, but preregistration is encouraged by calling the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 before 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Last-minute registration will be available during Spooktacular from 4 to 6 p.m. Contest participants will be divided into original/homemade and commercial/store-bought categories and will compete in one of several age divisions. Guests are invited to look on as judges review the costumes of participants up to 3 years old at 4:30 p.m., 4-7 years old at 5 p.m., 8-12 years old at 5:30 p.m., 13-17 years old at 6 p.m., and 18 years old and older at 6:30 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters will enjoy a favorite Halloween tradition in a safe environment at the Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat. Community organizations and businesses are participating by decorating their trunks and handing out candy and giveaways to the 1,000 children expected to attend. Opportunities to participate remain available. To register your business or organization, call Crystal McMillan at 704-498-6306.

Downtown Newton Development Association is partnering with 2 Pink Magnolias to join the Teal Pumpkin Project during Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement that makes trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children living with food allergies, intolerances, and other conditions. Participants in the Teal Pumpkin Project display a teal pumpkin visible to trick-or-treaters as a signal that, in addition to candy, they offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters.

After the sun sets over Southside Park, guests are invited to unfold their chairs and blankets on the lawn in front of the amphitheater for a showing of the classic Halloween film “Hocus Pocus.” The film will run from about 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring an extra blanket or two in case there’s a chill in the air. Spooktacular organizers are grateful to 2 Pink Magnolias for sponsoring the showing of “Hocus Pocus” and complimentary popcorn.

A variety of food trucks will offer food and drinks for sale beginning at 4 p.m. Those scheduled to attend are Urban Flavor, Hotshots Hotdogs, Village Inn Pizza, Whitener’s Concessions, Pooter Pop Kettle Corn, and Chugar Frappe.

For more information about Spooktacular, call Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 or Downtown Newton Development Association at 828-695-4360.