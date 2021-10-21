Halloween scavenger hunt planned in downtown Hickory

HICKORY — A Halloween scavenger hunt will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Hickory.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association in conjunction with the Farmers’ Market will host the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants may pick up a scavenger hunt card at the HDDA tent (located on Union Square in front of Artisan Soapery) or by visiting https://www.downtownhickory.com/calendar/.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, there will be Halloween- related arts and crafts for the children.

Completed scavenger hunt cards should be returned to the HDDA table for Halloween pretzel snacks and apple cider, along with an entry in a grand prize drawing.

Scavenger hunt clues can be found in the windows of various local downtown businesses.