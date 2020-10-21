Halloween happenings in the Hickory area

Many events this year have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and kids are starting to wonder: Is Halloween canceled, too?

The answer is no. We found local events where attendees can practice social distancing and other safety precautions while they enjoy some Halloween fun this year.

Carla Weiler, the publisher of Hickory Macaroni Kid, a free e-newsletter and website that promotes family friendly events, and others came up with a unique alternative for trick-or-treating this year as well.

Instead of trick-or-treaters going house to house for candy, Weiler made 100 goodie bags — or Boo Bags — and delivered them to 68 houses across the Catawba Valley. A message on the bags say, “You’ve been Boo’d!” and contain materials for families to "Boo" a neighbor or friend's house as well.

“We want this fun activity to spread through neighborhoods,” Weiler said. “It is so much fun to try and guess who ‘Boo’d’ you! Kids really enjoy making and delivering these to their friends.”

Although Weiler is finished with delivering her Boo Bags, she encourages families to make their own and deliver them to neighbors and friends.