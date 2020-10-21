Halloween happenings in the Hickory area

Many events this year have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and kids are starting to wonder: Is Halloween canceled, too?
The answer is no. We found local events where attendees can practice social distancing and other safety precautions while they enjoy some Halloween fun this year.
Carla Weiler, the publisher of Hickory Macaroni Kid, a free e-newsletter and website that promotes family friendly events, and others came up with a unique alternative for trick-or-treating this year as well.
Instead of trick-or-treaters going house to house for candy, Weiler made 100 goodie bags — or Boo Bags — and delivered them to 68 houses across the Catawba Valley. A message on the bags say, “You’ve been Boo’d!” and contain materials for families to "Boo" a neighbor or friend's house as well.
“We want this fun activity to spread through neighborhoods,” Weiler said. “It is so much fun to try and guess who ‘Boo’d’ you! Kids really enjoy making and delivering these to their friends.”
Although Weiler is finished with delivering her Boo Bags, she encourages families to make their own and deliver them to neighbors and friends.
“You can still participate by getting your neighborhood involved,” she explained. “Make a Halloween treat bag with small toys and candy, print the ‘You've Been Boo'd’ sign off the website, and pass it on!”
“I want people to remember that even though our world looks different right now, there is still joy, love, happiness, and fun to be had,” Weiler added.
Visit www.hickory.macaronikid.com to find the materials and instructions to create your own Boo Bags.
Local events
6th Annual Trunk or Treat
Catawba Valley Muscle and Marketplace Church in Mountain View will present a trunk-or-treat event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 24. from 5-8 p.m. Candy will be placed in bowls and trick-or-treaters will be supplied with gloves to grab candy. A table with gloves and hand sanitizer will be set up for attendees to use. The event is free and will take place at The Marketplace Square parking lot, 2950 N.C. 127 South, Hickory.
Crypt Crawl
Join the Newton Parks and Recreation Department for an adventure into the world of ghosts and goblins. There will be surprises around every corner as you explore a cemetery at sunset, and learn about the history of some notable Newtonians. Volunteers will hand out candy and treats to attendees while practicing social distancing, and face coverings will be required. Time slots will be available at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. Registration is required for this free event and can be completed by calling the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Treats Thru the Streets
This event takes the place of Valdese's Treats in the Streets event this year. In order to ensure COVID-19 safety precautions, attendees will drive through downtown to stations offering Halloween treats. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite costume and decorate their cars. Treats Thru the Streets will be held Friday, Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. in downtown Valdese. Call 828-879-2129 for more information.
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat
Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem will hold a drive-thru trunk or treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m. Attendees will stay in their cars to social distance and receive Halloween treats. For more information, call 828-495-7775.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
The City of Claremont and Town of Catawba are teaming up to offer a drive-thru trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, decorate their cars, and drive through to receive Halloween treats. Claremont's drive-thru will begin on Centennial Boulevard near the CommScope Credit Union, and Catawba's route will begin on West NC Highway 10 near Peoples Bank and Abernathy Income Tax Services. For more information, call Claremont City Hall at 828-466-7255 or Catawba Town Hall at 828-241-2215.
Car Maze
Bring the entire family and drive your car through a fun, socially-distanced maze at Tri-City Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy twists, turns, candy, covered structures and much more — all with an interactive theme. Collect "clues" to complete a phrase and earn a treat. Tri-City Baptist Church is located at 1409 N.C. 16 North in Conover. Call 828-465-6644 for more information.
Trunk or Treat
Mount Zion Baptist Church in Sawmills will host a trunk or treat in the parking lot of Hudson Elementary School from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Church members will display trunks decorated for Halloween. Prepackaged bags filled with candy will be given out near some trunks. Safety measures and sanitizing preparations will be employed throughout the event. Everyone is invited.
Halloween Drive-Thru
Calvary Baptist Church in Newton will have a Halloween drive-thru from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 201 South Main Ave., Newton. Stay in your vehicle and drive through for a treat bag full of goodies for each child and a hot dog tray per person. The event is free. Call 828-464-1631 for more information.
Halloween Drive-Thru
The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will welcome drive-thru trick or treaters from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the lower bays at Station 1, 501 Ruritan Park Road in Stony Point. For more information, call 704-585-2519.
This is not a complete list of Halloween/Fall events in the Catawba Valley area.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
