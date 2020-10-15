Halloween activities, comedy event, and more

HICKORY — After months of virtual events and restructuring, the Western Piedmont Symphony will hold its first in-person event since March in five downtown Hickory locations.

Side/Show, on Saturday from 5-8 p.m., is a unique performance format that features live performers in non-traditional settings. Each venue has a different set of musicians, featuring a wide variety of musical styles. This event will follow all mass gathering guidelines. Masks will be required at all locations. There will also be stringent cleaning measures and performers will be safely distanced.

The five venues for this event are Union Square Shelter Space, Olde Hickory Station, Trade Alley Arts, Hickory Wine Shoppe and Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse. For a full lineup of musicians, and to reserve your seat, please visit www.WPSymphony.org/Side-Show.

This event is free to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory, but you must sign up to reserve your spot. Seating is very limited, so reserve early to avoid disappointment. To make a reservation, visit WPSymphony.org/Side-Show.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.

