Halloween activities, comedy event, and more

Newton plans Halloween activities
NEWTON — This October, the Newton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting 15 Days of Fall Fun. Activities and events range from scavenger hunts to word search games.
Group events will remain small and be held outdoors. Virtual activities will allow participants to join the fun without leaving the comfort of their homes. Activities include:
Fall Harvest and Halloween Decorating Contest (Oct. 7-23)
Get in the spirit of the changing season by adorning your home with your favorite autumn and Halloween decorations. Participants get extra points for unique designs, creative use of lights and decorations, and overall placement.
Virtual Fall Scavenger Hunt (Oct. 16-18)
The Heritage Trail Greenway will be extra spooky for this family-friendly activity. Complete the scavenger hunt at your leisure by walking and finding all the themed items along the trail.
Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest (Oct. 16-28)
Whether your pumpkin is simple or elaborate, this contest is sure to be fun for the whole family. Carve your pumpkin, send in a picture, and get a chance to win great prizes.
Monster Mash Trash (Oct. 19-26)
Before you throw out your trash or clean out your garage or closets, salvage some interesting items and build a trash monster out of the materials. Submit a photo of your creation for a chance to win great prizes.
Crypt Crawl (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)
Brace yourself for an adventure activity into the world of ghosts, goblins, and things that go bump in the night. There will be surprises around every corner as you explore a cemetery at sunset and learn about the history of some notable Newtonians.
Virtual Costume Contest (Oct. 26-31)
A Newton fall favorite goes virtual with this contest for all ages. Dress up in your most creative costume, either as an individual or group, submit a photo, and get a chance to win great prizes.
Pre-registration is required for some events. Details are available by visiting www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or by calling the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Tickets on sale for comedy night fundraiser
HICKORY — The Backpack Program of Catawba County, a program of The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, will be hosting their second annual Standup to Hunger fundraising event on Nov. 4.
Standup to Hunger is a comedy competition between 10 local citizens competing for cash prizes. The April event was postponed to Nov. 4 and will offer a live drive-in show as well as the option to watch from home.
The Standup to Hunger comedy event will be hosted in the parking lot of Wayneo’s Silver Bullet in Mountain View of Hickory, meeting all current CDC guidelines and North Carolina COVID-19 precautions.
Tickets will go on sale at Eventbrite.com on Oct. 17 with options to purchase tickets to attend as a drive-in guest or a watch from home link. Tickets for BBQ plates will also be available on the Eventbrite.com page with a limited number available without pre-ordered tickets.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with a meal available for purchase thanks to Lowes Food and the Zion Lutheran Church Men’s Ministry. The PG-rated comedy competition will begin after dinner at 6 p.m. Master of ceremonies will be comedian JD Colwell.
The event is anticipated to sell out of all 65 car spaces quickly, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/standup-to-hunger-tickets-122276619661
Call 828-464-0355 for more information or any questions. To learn more about Standup to Hunger, visit www.thecornertable.org.
Symphony to hold events in downtown Hickory
HICKORY — After months of virtual events and restructuring, the Western Piedmont Symphony will hold its first in-person event since March in five downtown Hickory locations.
Side/Show, on Saturday from 5-8 p.m., is a unique performance format that features live performers in non-traditional settings. Each venue has a different set of musicians, featuring a wide variety of musical styles. This event will follow all mass gathering guidelines. Masks will be required at all locations. There will also be stringent cleaning measures and performers will be safely distanced.
The five venues for this event are Union Square Shelter Space, Olde Hickory Station, Trade Alley Arts, Hickory Wine Shoppe and Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse. For a full lineup of musicians, and to reserve your seat, please visit www.WPSymphony.org/Side-Show.
This event is free to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory, but you must sign up to reserve your spot. Seating is very limited, so reserve early to avoid disappointment. To make a reservation, visit WPSymphony.org/Side-Show.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Touring theater to present “A Tell-Tale Tale”
HICKORY — No one tells a story quite like the great Edgar Allan Poe. In "A Tell-Tale Tale," the Bright Star Touring Theatre will bring these spooky stories and poems to life before your very eyes.
To attend this live Zoom event on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m., sign up through the Events calendar on Hickory Public Library’s website. Registrants will be sent an email with the link to join us the day of the show. A recording of the performance will be available for one week.
The whole family is sure to enjoy this enlightening and entertaining production if they are not too easily frightened. For more information, call 828-304-0500. All library programs are free and open to the public.
