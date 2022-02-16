Hair metal rockers play concert on Saturday and you can make a sock bunny at the library

Rockers from hair metal era to perform in Newton
Musicians Jack Russell from the band Great White, Ted Poley from the band Danger Danger and John Corabi from the bands Motley Crue, Ratt and The Dead Daisies will perform on Saturday during the “Rock the Acoustic” concert at the Newton Performing Arts Center.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $120 for VIP tickets. The first three rows will be for VIP seating. VIP tickets will include an autographed poster and a photo with all three performers after the show. The performers will not be signing autographs.
Celtic concert set for Friday
The Celtic Angels will bring their heritage to the stage through Irish dance, music and song at the Newton Performing Arts Center. The Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin will also perform. The concert will be Friday at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $45.
The Green Bean Players present “Jack and the Spaceship Beanstalk”
The Green Room Community Theatre will have one-time showing of “Jack and the Spaceship Beanstalk” on Saturday at 3 p.m. The play will be performed by The Green Bean Players. The performance will be in the McCreary Theatre at the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton. “Jack and the Spaceship Beanstalk” is a space-themed rendition of the classic fairy tale.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling 828-464-6128 on Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax.
Build your own sock bunny
The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will have a special story time event on Saturday at 10 a.m. After sharing Mo Willems’ “Knuffle Bunny” story, kids ages 5 and up can create their own bunny out of a colorful sock. No sewing is required. This program is in celebration of the opening of the Mo Willems’ “We Are Art!” exhibit at Hickory Museum of Art. Space is limited so registration is required through the library’s online events calendar.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
The Green Room hosting auditions for “Mama Mia”
The next musical coming to The Green Room Community Theatre is “Mamma Mia!” This comedic story takes place on a Greek island paradise and is told through Swedish pop group ABBA’s hit songs including “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “SOS.”
Auditions are scheduled for Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. at the Old Post Office Playhouse located at 10 South Main Ave. in Newton. Enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building.
Actors only need to attend one night of auditions. The director is looking for a cast of men and women ages 16 and older. All ethnicities are welcomed.
Actors are asked to sing approximately 32 bars of a piece of their choice. The song can be from the show, but it is not required. The music director will accompany the auditions. Sheet music in the correct key for the song of choice is required. Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script. A prepared monologue is not needed. Wear comfortable clothing. Everyone will be asked to learn a dance routine that will be taught at auditions.
Actors must be available for tech week and all performances which are scheduled for May 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. For additional information or questions, call The Green Room Community Theatre at (828) 464-6583 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.