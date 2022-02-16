Hair metal rockers play concert on Saturday and you can make a sock bunny at the library

Rockers from hair metal era to perform in Newton

Musicians Jack Russell from the band Great White, Ted Poley from the band Danger Danger and John Corabi from the bands Motley Crue, Ratt and The Dead Daisies will perform on Saturday during the “Rock the Acoustic” concert at the Newton Performing Arts Center.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $120 for VIP tickets. The first three rows will be for VIP seating. VIP tickets will include an autographed poster and a photo with all three performers after the show. The performers will not be signing autographs.

Celtic concert set for Friday

The Celtic Angels will bring their heritage to the stage through Irish dance, music and song at the Newton Performing Arts Center. The Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin will also perform. The concert will be Friday at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $45.

The Green Bean Players present “Jack and the Spaceship Beanstalk”