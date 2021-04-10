Habitat kicks off spring building season

HICKORY — Spring has arrived, and so has the beginning of Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley’s building season. With each new house start, Habitat is hard at work ensuring families throughout the Catawba Valley can build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

The Cottages at Ridgeview replaces old, abandoned houses with new, energy efficient homes built in their place. The neighborhood consists of traditional Habitat homes, which provide lower-income applicants a pathway to affordable homeownership through a zero-profit mortgage, financial education courses, and sweat equity. Homes will also be available to the public, with the goal of serving purchasers who can afford a traditional bank loan, but can’t afford the average cost of housing the in Catawba County. Finally Habitat will target existing neighborhood homes in need of critical repairs, preserving homeowner equity while keeping the owners safe, warm and dry. In total, this plan involves the construction of seven new homes and the completion of 30 repaired homes overall.