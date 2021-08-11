Habitat for Humanity to accept applications

HICKORY — Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so, you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley.

Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.

Habitat will be hosting open houses at 130 Third Ave. SE in Hickory for those interested in touring a Habitat house and learning more about the Homeownership Program. The open houses will be held on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Habitat staff will be on site to answer questions and hand out applications for the Homeownership Program. Masks will be required to enter the house.

Applications for the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program will be available on the Habitat website, by email, or in person at the Habitat offices at 772 Fourth St. SW between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3. Applications must be returned to the Habitat offices by Sept. 10 before 4 p.m. or mailed and postmarked by Sept. 10. The Selection Committee will be looking for those individuals interested in living in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory. Visit the Habitat website at www.habitatcatawbavalley.org for more information. Applications can be found on the Habitat website, requested by phone at 828-328-4663 ext. 312, or requested by email at andrew@habitatcatawbavalley.org.