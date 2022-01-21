Habitat for Humanity to accept applications

HICKORY — Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so, you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley.

Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the homeownership program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.

Applications for the Habitat for Humanity homeownership program will be available on the Habitat website, by email, by mail, or in person at the Habitat offices (772 Fourth St., SW, Hickory) between Feb. 7-18.

Applications must be returned to the Habitat offices by Feb. 25 before 4 p.m. or mailed and postmarked by Feb. 25.