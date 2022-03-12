Habitat for Humanity receives Spirit of King Award

HICKORY — Habitat for Humanity Catawba Valley is one of this year’s Spirit of King Award recipients.

Inspired by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a “beloved community” of justice, equal opportunity, and love of our neighbors, Habitat is committed to building a world where everyone has a decent place to live; a world that leaves no room for poverty, prejudice or violence; and a world where neighbors work together to create strength, stability and self-reliance for all.

Presented by the Greater Hickory Area Ministers and the Hickory Ministerial Alliance, the annual Spirit of King Award recognizes a volunteer, organization and individual in the community who “embody the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of inclusion of people of all races and cultures, making the community a better place to live for all people.”

In addition to Habitat Catawba Valley, the Spirit of King Award honored Betty Lohr in the individual category, and Jerry Haberle in the volunteer category.

Habitat was recognized in the organization category for its work building, repairing and revitalizing homes as part of its newest Cottages at Ridgeview project.