Habitat for Humanity receives Spirit of King Award

HICKORY — Habitat for Humanity Catawba Valley is one of this year’s Spirit of King Award recipients.
Inspired by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a “beloved community” of justice, equal opportunity, and love of our neighbors, Habitat is committed to building a world where everyone has a decent place to live; a world that leaves no room for poverty, prejudice or violence; and a world where neighbors work together to create strength, stability and self-reliance for all.
Presented by the Greater Hickory Area Ministers and the Hickory Ministerial Alliance, the annual Spirit of King Award recognizes a volunteer, organization and individual in the community who “embody the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of inclusion of people of all races and cultures, making the community a better place to live for all people.”
In addition to Habitat Catawba Valley, the Spirit of King Award honored Betty Lohr in the individual category, and Jerry Haberle in the volunteer category.
Habitat was recognized in the organization category for its work building, repairing and revitalizing homes as part of its newest Cottages at Ridgeview project.
Located just a few blocks southeast of downtown, Ridgeview is one of Hickory’s historically Black neighborhoods which, according to its neighbor description, “focuses its existence around family, church and its rich heritage.”
The Cottages at Ridgeview brings all of Habitat’s housing solutions together within a single focus neighborhood to leverage greater impact — not only for the families who partner with Habitat directly, but also for their neighbors throughout the community.
The Cottages at Ridgeview focuses on: acquiring vacant and substandard properties and replacing them with new, energy efficient craftsman cottages; partnering with families through Habitat’s traditional homeownership program; building workforce housing available to the general public on the open market; and providing critical repairs to existing homeowners to keep residents safe, warm and dry. This project is a collaborative effort, and Habitat is partnering with community organizations, leaders, churches and residents who are helping bring this vision to life.
For more information on the Cottages at Ridgeview and ways to get involved, call Habitat Catawba Valley at 828-328-4663, ext. 315, or visit www.habitatcatawbavalley.org.
Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization dedicated to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.
People in the community partner with Habitat Catawba Valley to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.