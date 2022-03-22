Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley gets $2.5 million from MacKenzie Scott

In February, Mitzi Gellman got an email offering a hefty donation for Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley.

Gellman, Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley’s executive director, was suspicious. “It was one of those emails you’re not sure you should reply to,” she said.

She put her doubts aside and responded, reminding herself not to reveal any personal information or account numbers, if asked. It paid off. The exchange started the process for Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley to receive a $2.5 million donation.

The donation, which was announced Tuesday, was part of a larger donation made to dozens of Habitat organizations worldwide by MacKenzie Scott, an author, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Scott donated $436 million to 84 Habitat organizations. That donation list included Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, according to a press release from Habitat.

When Gellman learned the organization would get the large donation, she cried, she said. The money landed in Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley’s bank account in early March, Gellman said.

For Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley the $2.5 donation million is equivalent to about one year of revenue, Gellman said.

“Mackenzie Scott’s generosity is transformational for Habitat Catawba Valley, and for disrupting the established philanthropy model. The unrestricted nature of this gift allows us to leverage its impact where it’s needed most,” Gellman said in the press release. “With MacKenzie Scott’s help, Habitat Catawba Valley will act on long established priorities like revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding homeownership equity and access and forging strategic partnerships, while remaining responsive to the rapidly changing landscape of affordable housing needs.”

The organization plans to use the money to continue its home-building program, especially in the Ridgeview area of Hickory. With assured funding, the homes can be built faster, Gellman said.

The local Habitat currently has five homes under construction in the Ridgeview neighborhood. The construction of nine more homes is expected to begin this year, the press release said.

The organization also plans to ramp up its home repairs program, Gellman said. Repairs often involve several fixes at each house. The organization currently has 14 repair projects in process and 24 families waiting.

The organization’s staff has brainstormed in the past about priorities if money were no object. Making more repairs was at the top of the list, Gellman said.

“The repairs program is so dramatic in how it impacts people immediately,” she said. “It transforms neighborhoods. … It really does make an impact on our community.”

With the large donation from Scott, Gellman also wants to expand the organization’s reach.

“We’ve always been Hickory-centric because of cost,” she said. “Now I want to see how we could expand to meet the needs of Conover, Sherrills Ford and the rest of Catawba County.”

At an announcement event Tuesday at the Habitat Restore in Hickory, Gellman emphasized that the money would be transformational. It came in at the right time, she said.

“It was a tough time for us, having been coming out of 2008, the recession and then COVID hit just as we were recovering,” she said. “We hope to be able to leverage this gift to be able to do more with it.”

Habitat organizations in York County and the Charlotte region also received donations from Scott.

The money is planned to be used to boost affordable housing and home repair in each region, the press release said.

There are no restrictions on how each organization can use the donation, Gellman said.