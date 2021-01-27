Habitat for Humanity is building a new development in Ridgeview

Habitat received about $25,000 from the city of Hickory to tear down the old homes that were already in the area and the Hickory Fire Department assisted in burning some of them, Gellman said.

Gellman said the Western Piedmont Council of Governments has also provided funding to the construction through a $300,000 loan and a $100,000 grant.

Like other builders, Habitat is facing delays and cost increases, Gellman said, but the organization wanted to move forward to ensure cohesion within the new community.

“Some affiliates are slowing down their building schedule but we felt like it was really critical for us to be over here now and really go at it as hard as we could because in this area in particular you want to make sure you put a lot of families in at one time,” Gellman said.

In addition to the new construction, Habitat is also doing repairs in the area as part of efforts to maintain the housing stock and keep people, particularly elderly people, in their homes.

Habitat leaders said the construction of the new development would likely take more than a year but that some houses would be done sooner and people could be moved in before then.