Habitat for Humanity is building a new development in Ridgeview

Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley is in the process of building a new development in the Ridgeview neighborhood.
The new development is along First Street SE and Third Avenue SE behind Safe Harbor, a nonprofit that offers transitional housing and a sobriety program for women.
Habitat Construction Manager Derek Ross said the footing for the first home was poured last June.
The organization plans to build six new homes and also hopes to acquire some additional homes that already exist in the neighborhood to be part of the development.
While some exterior features will vary from home to home, Ross said the basic floor plan for all the homes will be about the same: roughly 1,200 square feet in size with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The homes will also be designed to be energy efficient, meeting certification standards for the Energy Star and SystemVision programs.
Habitat Executive Director Mitzi Gellman said they acquired the land a few years ago with help from Transportation Insight founder Paul Thompson.
“We knew that there had been home ownership here and a lot of the houses that were really nice, big, large houses,” Gellman said. “So we felt like, in any area when you can return home ownership rather than rental to an area, it just makes for a stable community.”
Habitat received about $25,000 from the city of Hickory to tear down the old homes that were already in the area and the Hickory Fire Department assisted in burning some of them, Gellman said.
Gellman said the Western Piedmont Council of Governments has also provided funding to the construction through a $300,000 loan and a $100,000 grant.
Like other builders, Habitat is facing delays and cost increases, Gellman said, but the organization wanted to move forward to ensure cohesion within the new community.
“Some affiliates are slowing down their building schedule but we felt like it was really critical for us to be over here now and really go at it as hard as we could because in this area in particular you want to make sure you put a lot of families in at one time,” Gellman said.
In addition to the new construction, Habitat is also doing repairs in the area as part of efforts to maintain the housing stock and keep people, particularly elderly people, in their homes.
Habitat leaders said the construction of the new development would likely take more than a year but that some houses would be done sooner and people could be moved in before then.
Hickory Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, who also serves as president of the Habitat board’s executive committee, praised the effort and the relationship between the city and Habitat.
“I think this is just a classic, great example of public-private partnerships,” Williams said. “We need more affordable housing, we want to revitalize areas and Habitat is an organization that has a track record of quality.”
For more information on the development, call Habitat at 828-328-4663.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.