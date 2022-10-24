Habitat for Humanity accepting homeowner applications

HICKORY — Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family?

If so, you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood.

Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.

Habitat will be holding applicant information meetings at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. These meetings are open to the public and will share information about Habitat’s Homeownership Program. Applications for Habitat’s Homeownership Program will be available at these meetings. If you would like to attend a meeting, call Habitat at 828-328-4663 ext. 312 to reserve a seat.

Applications for the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program will also be available on the Habitat website, by email, by mail, or in person at the Habitat offices (772 Fourth St., SW, Hickory) between Nov. 7 and Nov. 18. Applications must be returned to the Habitat offices by Dec. 2 before 4 p.m. or mailed and postmarked by Dec. 2. The Selection Committee will be looking for those individuals interested in living in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory.

Visit the Habitat website at www.habitatcatawbavalley.org for more information. Applications can be found on the Habitat website, requested by phone at 828-328-4663 ext. 312, or requested by email at andrew@habitatcatawbavalley.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley was founded in 1985, and is an ecumenical, Christian-based organization dedicated to the premise that everyone should have a safe and affordable place to live. Through engaging homebuyers as partners, Habitat seeks to build homes as well as strength, self-reliance, and stability.

Habitat for Humanity is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider and considers applicants through a Homeowner Selection Committee, without discrimination of race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, handicap, familial status, national origin, age, because all or part of income is derived from any public assistance program, or to the fact that an applicant has in good faith exercised any right under the Consumer Credit Protection Act.