Habitat employee: Let's build a better world

After talking at length with Tina Morgan, Homeowner Services Director for Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, I kept thinking about the old saying, “Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes.”
According to grammarist.com, it means “before judging someone, you must understand his experiences, challenges, thought processes, etc.” While we can’t actually walk in someone else’s shoes, we certainly can walk alongside him or at least recognize how much harder it is for him to keep putting one foot in front of the other than it is for many of the rest of us.
That’s what Tina’s been doing for 25 years — walking alongside. She began working for Habitat in June 1996. The experience has opened her eyes and her heart to people whose journeys are burdened by struggles most of us seldom — maybe never — consider, “the details of people’s lives,” Tina called them, details that have brought her to the truth that what one might assume to be laziness is actually hopelessness, that someone who appears to be taking advantage of the system is actually a parent doing her level best to take care of her family with the resources available to her, and that actions that might be defined as irresponsible are in fact desperate attempts to escape a life without opportunity.
Tina’s asking for what boils down to a better effort on our part to be empathetic. Sharing a little of what she knows to be true might help in that regard.
The first thing she wants people to know is how strong and resourceful the folks are who become Habitat homeowners. They, along with many in our community, are sometimes men and women loaded down with stresses and worries most of us don’t experience, concerns related to the simplest but most necessary of needs: food, clothing, shelter, water, electricity, transportation, communication, medicine and medical attention, to name some but not all. Sure, we all experience big problems from time to time, enormous pressures from work, family, and health issues, but we don’t go hungry while we’re worrying or skip doctors’ appointments because they won’t see us until our previous bill’s been paid.
Another truth is that people who are born into situations where education opportunities and beneficial life experiences are theirs for the taking and basic needs are met might assume the same is true for everyone. Tina shared that “a good third of Catawba County’s population these days lives below the living income standard.” People are trying to support families by working at jobs that don’t pay enough to cover all the bills. “They are tired and stressed and fully occupied every day just trying to make ends meet,” said Tina.
Tina’s comment reminded me of a conversation I overheard one day. A woman who works at an area store told a fellow employee that she had only $2 and needed gas. She said she hoped $2 worth of gas would get her home. The woman didn’t ask her friend for money. She was simply sharing a worry.
The children are affected by the stress, the financial burdens. They grow up and because of the lack of opportunities, as already mentioned, they live the same difficult lives their parents lived. They have children, and the lifestyle is repeated. Making it worse, Tina pointed out, is that “there’s been a slow but steady erosion of wages over the last four decades.” So not only is this a generational thing, but it’s getting worse. People must work longer hours, multiple jobs. “The children pay,” said Tina. “Without parental support, education is impacted which brings us back to opportunities.”
Tina has been working with prospective and actual Habitat homeowners a long time. They are people who help build their homes, disclose every personal financial aspect of their lives, and then make payments on mortgage packages they’ve worked out with Habitat. To afford a Habitat home, many live “close to the edge,” as one Habitat volunteer suggested. To help them remain on the safe side of the edge, Habitat — particularly Tina — remains available to homeowners — “an ongoing partnership to support their ongoing successful home ownership,” said Tina.
Among other services, the organization offers encouragement, which is much more powerful than one might suspect and possibly something the homeowner has never experienced; assistance with problem solving; financial management support (homeowners even take money management classes); and referrals to other agencies.
Speaking about living on the edge, Tina shared the story of a Habitat owner who has raised a family working full-time at an hourly service position in the health care industry. Tina said such jobs pay between minimum wage and twice that but even at its peak, the pay isn’t enough to support a family of four. The person has, for years, scraped together the mortgage payment but now is facing serious health problems. The person’s employer pays a portion of the health insurance but the shared cost to the employee, along with the high deductible and co-pay, the numerous expensive drugs the person is supposed to take, the frequent doctor visits and days when the employee can’t work due to illness all are adding up to a financial strain of the worst kind.
In the meantime, there’s still the household budget to meet: house payments, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, food, utilities, groceries, gas, and so on. “[This person] is always having to choose [which bills to pay],” said Tina. “It’s a series of impossible choices.”
Even so, Habitat’s homeowners find ways to do it, Tina pointed out.
“They face challenges with such grace every single day,” she said. “I really do think people do the best they can. By offering hope and the tools to help people continue putting one foot in front of the other, Habitat helps people connect on even footing. A lot of folks go to Habitat in the first place because they want to find a way to strengthen their family. These people do an amazing job on a daily basis of surviving the challenges of taking care of their families with the limited resources they have. They mostly just need time and someone to believe in them.”
Our society has a problem, Tina emphasized.
“To remedy it, people need to understand what’s causing it and work toward fixing it,” she said.
She is optimistic that when people share their lives and understand each other, when bridges are built among all kinds of people working together, they’ll hopefully go forward together toward a better world.
“We hope the whole community is changed for the better,” Tina concluded, “not just the individuals moving into Habitat houses.”
