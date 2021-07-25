Habitat employee: Let's build a better world

Speaking about living on the edge, Tina shared the story of a Habitat owner who has raised a family working full-time at an hourly service position in the health care industry. Tina said such jobs pay between minimum wage and twice that but even at its peak, the pay isn’t enough to support a family of four. The person has, for years, scraped together the mortgage payment but now is facing serious health problems. The person’s employer pays a portion of the health insurance but the shared cost to the employee, along with the high deductible and co-pay, the numerous expensive drugs the person is supposed to take, the frequent doctor visits and days when the employee can’t work due to illness all are adding up to a financial strain of the worst kind.

In the meantime, there’s still the household budget to meet: house payments, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, food, utilities, groceries, gas, and so on. “[This person] is always having to choose [which bills to pay],” said Tina. “It’s a series of impossible choices.”

Even so, Habitat’s homeowners find ways to do it, Tina pointed out.