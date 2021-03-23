Haas Foundation grant will help CVCC students

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Computer Integrated Machining program has received a $20,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation, which will help to continue to produce skilled machinists in the region.

This grant money, which continues a partnership between CVCC and the Gene Haas Foundation, will help students with tuition, books, SkillsUSA scholarships and National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) certifications.

“The Gene Hass Foundation’s support has been critical to our success and growth of our program over the past few years,” said CVCC Machining Program Director Steven Rhoads. “We have been able to give scholarships to many students who might not have been able to attend CVCC without the Gene Haas scholarships.”

The Gene Haas Foundation was founded in 1991 with the goal of funding the needs of the local community with an emphasis on both manufacturing education and providing scholarships for CNC machinist training.

For more information about CVCC’s Machine programs, visit http://bit.ly/3tlzumK, and for information on CVCC’s award-winning Skills USA program, visit http://bit.ly/2NrL2pm.