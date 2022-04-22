Gym for children with autism planned for Hickory

Kathryn Grandgenett and Tracey Holton have a Word document titled “Signs from God.”

In it, the pair list things that happen that tell Grandgenett and Holton they are on the right path.

Grandgenett and Holton are opening a franchise location of We Rock the Spectrum in Hickory. The gym has equipment that caters to children with autism, development disorders and other sensory processing disorders. There are locations nationwide, including Asheville and Winston-Salem.

Grandgenett and Holton are well-versed in autism and related disorders. Grandgenett’s son Liam has autism and she worked with exceptional children in schools for years. Holton is a teacher specializing in children with autism and related conditions. The pair met through a nonprofit that helps autistic children in public schools.

Both are advocates for children and adults with autism, which is why they plan to open We Rock the Spectrum to bring a safe space for children with autism in their area.

The gym will offer safe equipment like a zip line, trampoline, hammock swing, rock climbing wall, a rope bridge and more. There, parents can trust their children are safe while they play, Grandgenett said. She knows herself the difficulty of having peace of mind that your child with autism is safe, she said.

“My son is on the spectrum. They have so much energy, but you can’t just say, ‘Go off and play.’ You want to watch them,” she said.

There will also be care offered at the gym where parents can drop kids off for church or date nights and trust they are cared for, Holton said.

The staff of We Rock the Spectrum will be trained by Holton, who is an autism specialist and board certified behavior analyst, to care for children on the spectrum.

In conjunction with the gym franchise, Grandgenett and Holton are starting the LIFE Center — Living Independently For Everyone. Through the LIFE Center business, they plan to teach young adults and teenagers with and without disabilities life skills like cooking, cleaning, budgeting and more.

The idea came from Grandgenett’s own worry for her 11-year-old son’s future, and Holton’s work transitioning students with autism into life beyond public school.

“I always wonder what he (Liam) is going to have to do, what am I going to have to help him with so he’s independent?” Grandgenett said.

Eventually, Grandgenett and Holton plan to offer job training for young adults and children on the spectrum.

The gym and LIFE Center will be in a 5,000-square-foot building on Seventh Street Court Southeast in Hickory. There is room for a large play area, a room for birthday parties, a room for a kitchen, where life skill classes will be held, and smaller rooms where Holton and Grandgenett hope kids might be tutored or go to therapy. The pair hopes to partner with independent therapists so they can offer speech or behavioral therapy in the gym, Holton said.

We Rock The Spectrum is planned to open in late summer, but construction delays could slow the process. In the meantime, Grandgenett and Holton are looking for local donors to help support the gym’s opening and classes they plan to offer.

The local gym will work with the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation, a nonprofit that helps support the We Rock the Spectrum gyms and the children the gyms serve.

More Information For more information, visit www.werockthespectrumhickory.com.

