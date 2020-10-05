 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guild to have yard sale for Hickory Community Theatre
0 comments

Guild to have yard sale for Hickory Community Theatre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre will be having a yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the theater, 30 Third St., NW, in downtown Hickory.

The wide variety of merchandise available includes furniture, housewares, "crafty" items, shoes, wigs, wedding dresses and other clothing. If you're gearing up for Halloween there is a varied array of costumes for adults and children.

Ava Pendley will be providing live music during the sale.

All proceeds benefit special projects at the Hickory Community Theatre.

For more information email HCTguildpres@hickorytheatre.org.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert