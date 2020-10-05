Guild to have yard sale for Hickory Community Theatre

HICKORY — The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre will be having a yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the theater, 30 Third St., NW, in downtown Hickory.

The wide variety of merchandise available includes furniture, housewares, "crafty" items, shoes, wigs, wedding dresses and other clothing. If you're gearing up for Halloween there is a varied array of costumes for adults and children.

Ava Pendley will be providing live music during the sale.

All proceeds benefit special projects at the Hickory Community Theatre.

For more information email HCTguildpres@hickorytheatre.org.