Guild members to show quilts made during year

HICKORY — Thursday, Aug. 12, is the date for the next scheduled meetings of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild, which meets at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.

These meetings will be ones that members look forward to for several reasons. Not only will they be times for fellowship with other members, but also members will get to enjoy a show-and-tell of some of the quilts they have made during the year they were shut down from face-to-face meetings due to COVID-19. In the interest of time, members are asked to limit the number of quilts they bring for show-and-tell to two or three of their favorites per individual.

Following CDC guidance and COVID-19 protocol currently in place at Holy Trinity Church, all Guild members must wear a mask while attending meetings for the time being.

The majority of the quilts shown at these meetings will be ones to be hung for the Guild’s upcoming quilt show in October at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

As always, membership in Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is open to anyone with an interest in quilting no matter one’s skill level. To determine if one would like to join, there is an open invitation to visit a meeting free of charge.