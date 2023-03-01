HICKORY — Members of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild have been busy for some time cleaning out their sewing or craft rooms in readiness for the upcoming meetings.

That is because on Thursday, March 9, the members will change things up from their usual meeting format with a program. On this day, weather permitting, the 10 a.m. business part of the meeting will be held in the church as usual but then adjourn to the church parking lot for a members-only car trunk sale of various pre-priced items they no longer need, such as tools, rulers, patterns, books, fabrics, art supplies, etc.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting and sale will be in the regular church meeting room with the business portion first followed by an indoor sale.

Other scheduled events for March are a Mission Day to be held on Saturday, March 11, and regular Sit and Sew gatherings on the remaining Thursdays when there is no formal meeting. The Sit and Sew meetings begin at 9:30 a.m. and are held in the regular church meeting room.

The guild meets regularly at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, with two exceptions. The exceptions are June and December when the morning and evening groups are combined for a single meeting at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church for a covered-dish dinner.

Dues are $20 per year (pro-rated to $10 at mid-year) and there is a standing invitation for anyone with an interest in joining the guild to visit a meeting free of charge. For information on the guild, their activities and community projects check them out on Facebook or Instagram at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild or call 817-243-8959.