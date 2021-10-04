 Skip to main content
Guild announces return of wine tasting, tutorial
Guild announces return of wine tasting, tutorial

HICKORY — The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre is pleased to announce the return of its annual wine tasting and tutorial.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Tickets are $25 and are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283.

Wines appropriate for the holidays will be featured by Olde Hickory Station.

It will be a fun evening, with hors d’oeuvres and a door prize.

