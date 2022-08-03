Guest director to present program at library

HICKORY — Join director Brian Daye for a presentation on the African American roots of American music on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Daye is the guest director for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical "Memphis." Some of the most popular music types today, such as rock and roll, country, rock, funk, jazz, blues, rhythm and blues and rap were created and influenced by African American artists. It has been said that "every genre that is born from America has black roots."

Drawing on his experience as a former radio DJ, Daye will lead the audience on a journey that begins in the late 19th century, and leads through today. This presentation will give participants greater insight into the historical backdrop of the story behind the musical "Memphis."

Hickory Community Theatre and Hickory Public Library have partnered to bring this program to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. It is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, however there is a limit of 45 people, first come, first served. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

"Memphis" will be presented at Hickory Community Theatre’s Jeffers Theatre Aug. 26 to Sept. 10. Tickets for this production are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.hickorytheatre.org/memphis or by calling 828-328-2283.