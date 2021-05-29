Guardian ad Litem welcomes new child advocate volunteers

The Catawba County Guardian ad Litem program welcomed nine new volunteer child advocates this spring. Molly Eller, Terri Livingston, Jenny Fox, Kayla McCain, Railey Pitts, Jasper Hemphill and David Thompson were sworn in by Judge Clifton H. Smith on April 28. Amanda McGuire and Shelby Pierce were sworn in on May 17.

Guardian ad Litem volunteer advocates are court appointed to be the voice of children in court matters related to abuse and neglect. Once sworn in as officers of the court, volunteer advocates serve as the eyes and ears of the judge. They provide information to the judge to facilitate best interest decisions on behalf of children.

District Administrator Sydney Smith is thankful for each of the new volunteer advocates who “are the backbone of our program.” Smith said the volunteers “are needed so much for the children in Catawba County. Advocacy for our children would not be provided without our volunteers. It is wonderful to see the children in our community getting the advocacy they need and deserve.”

The need for volunteers remains significant. More than 180 children in Catawba County still need an advocate. With no specific education or experience requirements, anyone at least 18 years old with a sincere care for children can volunteer.