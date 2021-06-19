Guardian ad Litem volunteers helping children

HICKORY — On April 28, Terri Livingston, David Thompson and Kayla McCain were sworn in as a few of the newest Guardian ad Litem (GAL) child advocates in Catawba County. After the swear in, they met with their Guardian ad Litem supervisor, Jenna Bryson, to get their very first case assignment. They sat to discuss the details of the case, the needs of the children they would be serving, and mapped out a plan as to how they would move forward as a voice for that child while in care and progressing through the upcoming court hearings.
Bryson said that each of these volunteers were “excited and ready to take their first case” and that as their GAL supervisor, “the best part of meeting with new volunteers for the first time is seeing that next chapter as a child advocate begin.”
In interviewing these new volunteers about their initial experience, they reflected on that first interaction with Bryson.
Livingston said that her “first meeting with Jenna was like sitting with an old friend. She was very easy to talk to and thorough in preparing me in taking on my first case.” Thompson reflected on that meeting and recalled that as Bryson gave him a “review of the children’s past and current challenges, they became very real children vs. statistics. … I think for the first time, I looked at the challenges they face through their eyes and realized their need to have someone advocate on their behalf.” McCain said that the first meeting with Bryson was great. “She really took time to answer any and all questions I had … which were a lot! I love that she helped me find a case that I was comfortable taking and really encouraged me not to rush into anything I wasn’t comfortable with.”
Over the next few months, these three GAL child advocate volunteers will gather information to make recommendations to the judge for the best interest of seven children in the community. They will be recommending everything from services that should be provided while in care to a permanent and safe placement that provides stability. They will do this by completing the Guardian ad Litem Court Report which is submitted to the District Court judge assigned to their child client’s case. Bryson said that “every GAL volunteer works as a group and individually with case studies during their training. We also work with them on completing a mock court report during training” to prepare them to write that first court report once they are assigned their first case. But each GAL supervisor goes even further than that. Bryson said that she “also provides them with further guidance on how to start their first report. As the GAL supervisor [she] works hand in hand with volunteers in getting to know the case and completing their first court reports and [she] continues this throughout each case.”
Each Guardian ad Litem child advocate completes 30-plus hours of pre-service training before their first case assignment. McCain said that she is “constantly referring back to [her] training. All the information that was given in training has helped so much already.” Livingston mirrored that in saying, “training absolutely prepared me for the investigation. I have my training manual to refer to … and I have. I have also asked many questions to the ‘team’ along the way.”
Even with training, there can be surprises along the way, and that is why having a GAL supervisor is so important in the journey of child advocacy.
The work every GAL child advocate volunteer takes on is rewarding. McCain said that the big thing she will be advocating for is stability. “Everyone deserves it and I just hope I can help give them that,” she said.
For more information on how you can begin making a change in your community through GAL, visit www.volunteerforgal.org; email GAL.District25@nccourts.org; or call 828-466-6121.
This district will also be hosting a live information session — “A Child Needs You” — via Zoom on June 22. You can join the session at 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. For the Zoom link, contact GAL by the phone number or the email given previously.
The next Guardian ad Litem pre-service training is scheduled to begin on July 20.