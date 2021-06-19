Guardian ad Litem volunteers helping children

Over the next few months, these three GAL child advocate volunteers will gather information to make recommendations to the judge for the best interest of seven children in the community. They will be recommending everything from services that should be provided while in care to a permanent and safe placement that provides stability. They will do this by completing the Guardian ad Litem Court Report which is submitted to the District Court judge assigned to their child client’s case. Bryson said that “every GAL volunteer works as a group and individually with case studies during their training. We also work with them on completing a mock court report during training” to prepare them to write that first court report once they are assigned their first case. But each GAL supervisor goes even further than that. Bryson said that she “also provides them with further guidance on how to start their first report. As the GAL supervisor [she] works hand in hand with volunteers in getting to know the case and completing their first court reports and [she] continues this throughout each case.”