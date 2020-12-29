Guardian ad Litem program welcomes new volunteers

NEWTON — The Catawba County Guardian ad Litem program recently welcomed four new volunteer advocates. Kara Helton, Brandi Long, Deborah McGivern and Joe Hall were sworn in by District Court Judge Burford A. Cherry. District Administrator Sydney Smith appreciates each of the new volunteers, saying, “We thank these individuals for giving of their time to be a voice for children in Catawba County.”

Volunteers for the Guardian ad Litem program advocate for neglected and abused children in the court system.

"Volunteers are the backbone of our program, and serve an essential function by being the eyes and ears of the judge," Smith said. "They are the voice for these vulnerable children in our community. Without volunteers the Guardian ad Litem program wouldn’t be able to provide children with the advocacy they need.”

New volunteer Kara Helton said her experience with the Guardian ad Litem program is going well so far. She was drawn to the program as it a “good alternative to helping children when foster care is not an opportunity for your family. You can make a huge impact on a child’s life.”