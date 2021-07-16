Guardian Ad Litem Program needs volunteers

NEWTON — When it comes to foster care and adoption, the positive impact of siblings living together is far-reaching.
Children entering foster care experience tremendous emotional trauma when they are taken from their families. They may experience an even greater impact if they are then separated from a sibling, or siblings.
Sibling connection provides emotional support, stability, and comfort, all of which are essential for a child. This is especially true for children entering into foster care or adoption. They are often pulled, with little to no preparation, out of the only family environment they know. They leave behind pets, toys, and other belongings; they may even be placed in a home separate from brothers or sisters. Everything that was familiar to them is no longer. This is all scary and confusing for these children.
One of the many areas of advocacy of a Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) volunteer is the area of sibling connection. Sometimes it’s for siblings to remain together; sometimes it’s for siblings to maintain contact if not placed together. Whatever it might be, a Guardian Ad Litem is the voice that speaks up for the best interest of that child until he or she reaches permanency through reunification or adoption.
The Guardian Ad Litem is not part of the Department of Social Services, although a volunteer often works closely with social workers. Advocating and making recommendations to the court is a main role of a Guardian Ad Litem, but this is not the only role.
A GAL advocate is a source of safety, comfort, and familiarity. With changes in homes, schools, workers, and routines, sometimes the volunteer advocate is the only constant in that child’s life.
There are more and more children entering foster care in Catawba County. These children need to be heard. Are you willing to be a voice for one of these children?
To apply, or learn more, visit volunteerforgal.org or call the local office at 828-466-6121. The next volunteer training will be starting soon.