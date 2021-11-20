Guardian ad Litem Program collects food

HICKORY — The NC Guardian ad Litem Program is kicking off its fifth annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign on National Day of Giving — Nov. 30 — and you can join in making a difference.

Throughout November, December and January, you can help by collecting plastic jars of peanut butter and/or jelly that the Guardian ad Litem Program will donate to local backpack programs and food banks.

Here are a few ideas as to how you can get involved:

1. Drop off your peanut butter and jelly to one of Guardian ad Litem’s local offices:

Catawba County — 1097 S. Brady Ave., Newton

Caldwell County — 220 Main St. NW, Lenoir (they will meet you outside.)

Burke County — 200 Avery Ave., Morganton

2. Are you a part of an organization or business that would like to take up a collection among yourselves or become a collection site for Guardian ad Litem? Call 828-466-6121, email GAL.District25@nccourts.org, or send a message on Facebook — NC Guardian ad Litem — Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.