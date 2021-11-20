 Skip to main content
Guardian ad Litem Program collects food
HICKORY — The NC Guardian ad Litem Program is kicking off its fifth annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign on National Day of Giving — Nov. 30 — and you can join in making a difference.

Throughout November, December and January, you can help by collecting plastic jars of peanut butter and/or jelly that the Guardian ad Litem Program will donate to local backpack programs and food banks.

Here are a few ideas as to how you can get involved:

1. Drop off your peanut butter and jelly to one of Guardian ad Litem’s local offices:

Catawba County — 1097 S. Brady Ave., Newton

Caldwell County — 220 Main St. NW, Lenoir (they will meet you outside.)

Burke County — 200 Avery Ave., Morganton

2. Are you a part of an organization or business that would like to take up a collection among yourselves or become a collection site for Guardian ad Litem? Call 828-466-6121, email GAL.District25@nccourts.org, or send a message on Facebook — NC Guardian ad Litem — Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

3. If you see one of Guardian ad Litem’s local partners collecting, join in. Some of the local partners and donation recipients for the campaign are The Corner Table Soup Kitchen, The PORCH Program, Newton-Conover Schools Backpack Program and Hickory City Schools Backpack Program.

4. Follow Guardian ad Litem’s Facebook Page — NC Guardian ad Litem — Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

For more information on the Guardian ad Litem Program and other ways you can help the children in your community, visit www.volunteerforgal.org or call 828-466-6121.

